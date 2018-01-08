Boonville man faces multiple drug charges

On Jan. 5, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin Michael Holcomb, 21, of Boonville, in reference to outstanding warrants for arrest.

During the arrest, Holcomb was found in possession of a trafficking amount of heroin packaged to sell. Holcomb was charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver heroin, one felony count of maintaining a dwelling for the sell/use of heroin, felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Holcomb was served with outstanding warrants for one felony count of selling marijuana, one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver marijuana, one felony count of conspiracy to sell marijuana, one felony count of maintaining a dwelling for the sell/use of marijuana, one felony count of selling cocaine, one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver cocaine, one felony count of conspiracy to sell cocaine, and one felony count of maintaining a dwelling for the sell/use of cocaine.

He was placed under a $100,000 secured bond and taken to the Yadkin County Detention Center. Holcomb is schedule to appear in court on Feb. 13.

Holcomb