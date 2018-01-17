Boonville woman faces drug, child abuse charges

On Jan. 9 at 11:30 p.m, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a license check at the intersection of Dobbins Road and U.S. 601.

A vehicle pulled up, and during the check, the driver attempted to hide a suspicious box under the seat. After a check of the box, drug items were discovered. Two young children in the vehicle were not properly buckled into their child restraint seats.

Summer Lee Crump, 36, of Boonville, was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine; felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a sch IV controlled drug; felony maintain a vehicle; possess drug paraphernalia; fictitious tag; and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

Crump was given a $15,000 secured bond with a court date of Jan. 16.

Crump http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_SUMMER-LEE-CRUMP-formatted.jpg Crump