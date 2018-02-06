Yadkinville woman faces heroin, child abuse charges

A Yadkinville woman has been charged following an investigation into heroin distribution. On Feb. 5, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Davie County Sheriff’s Office and Yadkinville Police Department, executed a search warrant on C.J. Drive off Old Stage Road in Yadkinville.

The search warrant was the result of an investigation into the alleged distribution of heroin by Tammy Sue Jones, 50. Jones was arrested and charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, one felony count of selling heroin, two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver heroin, three felony counts of maintaining a drug dwelling, one misdemeanor count of child abuse, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was given a $250,000 secured bond and has a court date of Feb. 7.

