Felony drug charges for two Yadkinville teens

Two Yadkinville teens are facing felony drug charges after Sheriff’s deputies completed an investigation regarding the distribution of marijuana on Wilderness Run Dr. On Feb. 19, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Shane Lee, 18, and Bobby Fredrick Scott, 17.

Lee was charged with one felony count of selling marijuana, three felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver marijuana, three felony counts of maintaining a dwelling, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lee was given a $10,000 secured bond and had a court date on Feb. 21. Scott was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver marijuana, two felony counts of maintaining a dwelling, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Scott was given a $5,000 secured bond and also had a court date on Feb. 21.

