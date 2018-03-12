Three facing drug charges for alleged distribution of heroin, prescription medications

Three individuals were arrested on March 8 at Cutters Grocery on Spearbridge Road in reference to the sale and distribution of heroin and prescription medication.

Mitch Gordon Steelman, 37, of Yadkinville, was charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, one felony count of selling heroin, one felony count of selling Xanax, two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver heroin, one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and delivery Xanax, two felony counts of conspiracy to sell controlled substances, and one felony count of maintaining a vehicle. Steelman received a $50,000 secured bond.

Lisa Jannette Walker, 39, of Yadkinville, was charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver heroin, two felony counts of conspiracy to sell controlled substances, one felony count of maintaining a vehicle, one misdemeanor count of possession of suboxone, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Walker received a $20,000 secured bond.

Brittany Nicole Wood, 29, of Hamptonville, was charged with one felony count of possession of heroin, one felony count of possession of cocaine, one felony count of maintaining a vehicle, two misdemeanor counts of possession of Xanax, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Wood received a $15,000 secured bond.

