Forbush Elementary honor roll announced

Forbush Elementary School has releases its honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2015-16 school year.

3rd Grade “A” Honor Roll: Emily Beavers, Chance Farmer, Kedrick Long, Megan Matthews, Colton Moxley, Caleb Neff, Riley Reece, Reese Ruckman, Konner Sizemore, Carrie Vestal.

3rd Grade “A-B” Honor Roll: Andrew Eads, Emily Eads, Hayden Eaton, Reagan Henderson, Aaron Hutchens, Rylee Kiter, Ashley Pardue, Destiny Reavis, Gabriel Salmons, Lucia Sapp, Jacob Slater, Levi Taylor, Jesse Willard.

4th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Abigail Collins, Jaxson Gray, Carlyle Greene, Hunter Hall, Haley Hutchens, Mallory Hutchens, Lindlea Huttar, Evan Lydick, Emanuel Martinez-Garcia, Holden Moxley, Nicholas Myers, Danil Paolillo, Troy Snow.

4th Grade “A-B” Honor Roll: Diego Aguilar, Kendelle Chadwick, Alexandria Crews, Reley Edwards, Destiny Gresham, Carlisle Hughes, Alana Roels, Jason Roels, Preston Spaugh, Allie Sunderman, Bailey Whisenhunt.

5th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Tessa Angell, Garrett Brackett, Zachary Edmonds, Lance Hutchens, Holly Logan, Noah Mathis, Ethan Obyrne, Reese Phillips, Katie Starling, Cody Thompson, Riley Tucker, Aaron Woodell.

5th Grade “A-B” Honor Roll: Jacob Boyles, Kylee Brown, Andres Cruz-Hernandez, Ezra Hutchens, Robert Hutchens, Kendall McLean, Laci Mendenhall, Emma Mickles, Jacob Myers, Aubrey Pettit, Gabriela Rodriguez-Pena, Austin Walker.

6th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Virginia Crews, Cannon Doub, Dylan Eaton, Cooper Hennings, Aiden Lyon, Keegan Martin, Derek Matthews, Sarah Owens, Riley Ruckman, Annah Smitherman, Norah Smitherman, Skylar Southard, Jacob St. John, Joseph Swain.

6th Grade “A-B” Honor Roll: Emily Campbell, Rachel East, Mackenzie Farrell, Addison Harrell, Gracie Holleman, Clegg Johnson, Joshwa Long, Emma Medwin, Lorena Mendoza Perez, Dylan Miller, Chase Smitherman, Jacob Williams.