Local residents graduate from Clemson University

CLEMSON, S.C. — Local residents graduated from Clemson University at the August 2017 commencement ceremonies.

They are Cameron Andrew Parrish of Elkin, who graduated with a Doctorate in Chemistry; and Sarah Jordyn Williams of Yadkinville, who graduated with a Master of Professional Accounting in accounting.

