The beauty of the blood drive

Blood Drive day! Some love this day, others not so much. It’s a way to give and show others that people care and want to help them. Giving blood certainly isn’t an easy thing to do. While it’s good to do, people can often be nervous about needles or have very weak stomachs. Others may be very squeamish at the sight of blood.

“I was very nervous and scared at first, but now I’m fine. I feel like I am doing something good for someone,” Angeles Macedo said.

Although the blood drive is at Starmount High, that doesn’t stop anybody from giving blood. Many people have been giving blood for a long time.

“I’ve been giving blood for 60 years.” April Moser said. Donating blood is a beautiful thing and is very kind to do.

The workers, members of Starmount’s HOSA Club, love to work the blood drives. They get experiences that other students don’t get. “I think it is definitely a good experience. You get to talk to people in their most vulnerable moments. They are sometimes scared, anxious or excited to give and you let them know that you are there if they need anything.” Katelyn Saner said.

The HOSA Club would be a great experience if someone were to want to go into any medical field. The blood drive is an unforgettable experience, and there’s always someone who needs help.

Hannah Kaufman is a member of the Starmount High School journalism club and a student of the Yadkin Virtual Academy of Journalism.