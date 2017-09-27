Battle of the Bridge: bittersweet emotions

When I come to think about Battle of the Bridge, I think of the long-standing rivalry between Starmount and Elkin. I think of going to the football games, and as long as I can remember, the stands have always been packed.

Memories surface of my dad hurrying me to get to the field an hour early just so we would get a parking spot, the anticipation of our rivalry and hopeful victory, Ram Pride that is instilled in all of us from a young age on.

This is my last Battle of the Bridge as a Starmount Ram; overall, it’s a bittersweet feeling.

Another senior, lineman Brock Mullins, expressed his feelings on the upcoming game against the Bucking Elks. “I feel really good about it,” said Mullins. “We have prepared ourselves for Friday night, and I know that it’s my last battle against Elkin… I want to make it a good one.”

Mullins, along with other proud Rams, want the trophy to stay on its rightful side, as it has been for the past year. Concerning the long-standing rivalry and its meaning to Brock, he summed it up in one word, “Pride.”

At the end of the day, each year, and each game is different. We want a win, and we are going to fight for it with all effort, pride, and determination our team can muster. We will not rest until we know that she, our trophy, can stay at her rightful home. All in all, we are proud Rams, and we will be proud Rams no matter the outcome.

Gracee Shore is a member of the Starmount High School Journalism Club.