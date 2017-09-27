Nap time or Ram time?

Ram Time is a controversial topic. Some people love Ram Time, and some hate it with a passion. There have been rumors for years of Ram Time coming to an end. But what would go in its place? An extra break? An extra lunch? Naptime? Would we start school later?

Let’s see what some students here at Starmount have to say about it. Jadon Welborn and Kaitlin Johnson had the same thoughts on the subject.

Jadon said, “Yes, I think nap time instead of Ram Time would be a good idea because I am always tired during class and it would help a lot.”

Kaitlin agreed: “Yes, because sometimes students have to stay up late working so it is hard to get a full night’s rest. Also, Ram Time is just free time now occasionally.”

A couple of the benefits of nap time in school is increased memory, boost in productivity and alertness, and many more great things. Also, 20 to 30 minutes is the perfect amount of time for a good power nap. Anything more than 40 minutes can cause one to be groggy and sleepy because one can be woken from a deep sleep cycle. However, power naps do not do that because one has not entered into deep sleep yet.

Yet there were some students who disagreed with this type of change, stating that nap time was unnecessary. Katlyn Walker said, “No, nap time would not be good idea because you are supposed to get sleep before school.” Jacob Nixon said, “I would rather have a longer break or lunch. Nap time would be taken for granted and just turn into free time.”

An extra break could be a good thing. However, in the cold weather, people wouldn’t want to stand outside for 30-plus minutes; or pack into A building like a can of sardines. It’s the same with lunch: a student can only sit around so long before he or she gets bored. Fifty minutes of lunch seems a bit too much time for students to get into trouble. And do we really want to copy Forbush’s schedule? No thanks. High schools that have tried nap time have nothing but positive results, and Starmount students think it could definitely be worth a try.

Madisyn Hopkins is a student of the Yadkin Virtual Academy of Journalism.

Alexis Hopkins sits tired in class after late night homework. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_Alexis-Hopkins-sits-tired-in-class-after-late-night-homework.jpg Alexis Hopkins sits tired in class after late night homework. Madisyn Hopkins | SHS