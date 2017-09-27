New teachers and coaches at Starmount

These last two years here at Starmount, the school has received quite a few new teachers and coaches.

One teacher and coach, Wendy Harris, just started August of this year. She is the new EC/OCS teacher. She worked at multiple elementary schools in this district such as Boonville, Jonesville and Fall Creek before working here. She’s a former Starmount Ram who also has a daughter who attends Starmount this year.

While she attended Starmount, she was involved in tennis, student council, DECA, and VICA, now called SkillsUSA. As a former SHS tennis player, she is now the new tennis coach here. She says what she loves most about coaching is “seeing the girls grow in their skills and being proud of themselves on a job well done.”

One of her players, Lela Stringer, said, “Mrs. Harris is really nice and encourages us to be the best we can be. She doesn’t get mad if we lose, and after matches, she always lets us know how proud she is of us.”

Starmount also has another teacher who is fairly new, Ms. Hodges. She started here in the fall semester of 2016 as a substitute, but now she is an official teacher. She teaches Spanish I and II. She formerly worked at Yadkinville Elementary as a substitute and graduated high school from Forsyth County. Her degree was attained at UNCG.

She said, “My experience here at Starmount so far has been positive. I have supportive co-workers and administrators, and it is nice to share my love of learning with my students. I also enjoy incorporating my other passions such as health, wellness, and creativity into my Spanish lessons.”

The school body is glad to have both teachers at Starmount this year and can’t wait to see all the knowledge and skills the two educators brings to the students.

Autumn Whitaker is a member of the SHS journalism club and a student of the Yadkin Virtual Academy of Journalism.

Wendy Harris, former Ram, joins Starmount High School team again. Autumn Whitaker | SHS