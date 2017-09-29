Demillion Roby, a Yadkinville native, enrolls in Belmont University’s largest class yet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Demillion Roby, a Yadkinville native, enrolled at Belmont University this semester as part of the university’s largest class yet. The school kicked off the year with a record-breaking enrollment for the 17th consecutive year with a total of 8,080 students, nearly triple the enrollment in 2000. As part of its Vision 2020 strategic plan, Belmont aims to hit 8,888 students by the fall 2020 semester, providing more students than ever the opportunity to embrace the Belmont mission to “engage and transform the world.”

Applications for freshman admissions for fall 2017 saw a significant increase of 6.5 percent and resulted in an accomplished incoming freshman class of 1,623 students, the largest in university history. Belmont also continues to be among the top destinations for transfer students as 478 transfers joined the campus this fall. Graduate program applications attracted 659 new students to the University’s master and doctoral programs, also an all-time record.

Belmont President Dr. Bob Fisher said, “It’s an exciting day for Belmont as we, for the first time, experience a student body topping 8,000. I’m so proud of the growth this University has experienced and thankful for all of the dedicated faculty and staff who continue to make Belmont a welcoming, academically challenging and beautiful campus where students can develop to their full potential in order to live lives of meaning and purpose.”

This year’s incoming freshman class hails from 48 states and represents nine foreign countries, with 72 percent of the class originating from outside of Tennessee. As a group, Belmont’s Class of 2021 scored an average of 26.4 on the ACT and held an average high school GPA of 3.67. Of those submitting a class ranking, 27 percent were in the top 10 percent of their graduating class, with 57 percent in the top quarter. Additionally, this fall’s freshman class at Belmont features the highest number of National Merit Finalists in university history. Students named National Merit Finalists are recognized for possessing the strongest combination of academic achievement and co-curricular accomplishments.

Belmont’s student body consists of 6,569 undergraduate students and 1,511 pursuing graduate/professional paths.

Associate Provost and Dean of Enrollment David Mee added, “As Belmont’s enrollment has now moved beyond 8,000 students, we are reminded that the academic, spiritual and social opportunities that have fueled the University’s growth for many years continues to attract students from all corners of America and around the world. We are thrilled to welcome so many talented women and men to the Belmont community and Nashville.”