Sixth-grade environmental day held

Yadkin County 4-H and Cooperative Extension recently held its annual environmental field day for all sixth-grade students in Yadkin County. The Yadkin County Park served as the venue for the program.

Environmental Field Days require a significant investment to educate the students about natural resources, the environment and conservation. The key to success is collaboration with organizations with expertise in these areas.

The program featured presenters from Yadkin County Cooperative Extension, Soil and Water, Parks and Recreation, Forestry, Yadkin County Beekeepers, NC Wildlife and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. All eight elementary schools attended with about 400 youth.

Utilizing the North Carolina sixth-grade essential standards in science for guidelines, the seven stations were designed to provide “hands-on and visual” opportunities for the youth to experience and reinforce what is being taught in the classrooms.

Stations included soils, bees, plants, reduce-reuse-recycle, wildlife, forestry and a healthy snack. Teachers commented positively on post evaluations and indicated youth increased knowledge through participating in this event.

Robert Moore with NRCS – Soils present soils and earth structure and formation. Hannah Harms of Yadkin County Parks presents Reduce, Re-use, Recycle. Thomas Johnson, wildlife biologist, discusses fish habitats. Ron Duncan of Yadkin County Beekeepers discusses the importance of bees. Colleen Church of Yadkin County Cooperative Extension Services discusses plants and wind pollination. John Kessler, county forester, discusses photosynthesis and trees.