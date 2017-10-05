Forbush homecoming nearing

Homecoming at Forbush High School is quickly approaching, which means everyone is getting ecstatic for the dance that is being held on the night of Oct. 21 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Girls are getting “hoco” proposals in fun and exciting ways. “I am most excited to take pictures with my best friends using the cool props at the photo booth,” said Elijah Golden, a sophomore.

Tickets for the dance are already being sold, with 100 needing to be sold before the dance can actually take place. With the attire being semi-formal, students are making their way to their favorite clothing stores to pick out their outfits.

This being the second year since the homecoming dance has started back, students are expected to have a lot of fun hanging out and mingling with their fellow classmates while making some everlasting memories.

Bush Bash also is expected to be a highlight of everyone’s hoco experience with games, contests and a pep rally before it kicks off. Students are able to choose which events they want to partake in by signing up in the lobby of A building. Clubs also will be setting up stands to sell food, drinks and a lot of other things for everyone to enjoy. Forbush students are anticipating these exciting events that come with this special occasion.

Jesse Keaton is a sophomore at Forbush High School.

Ben Huffman surprises Macey York with a homecoming proposal for the dance.