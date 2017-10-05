Bush Band successful at first competition

After weeks upon weeks of hard practice, members of the Forbush High School Marching Band rose bright and early on Sept. 30 to prepare for their first competition of the season. Freshmen and seniors alike gathered at the high school in anticipation. They boarded the buses and traveled to Ledford High School, where the competition was held.

The band was judged on Visual Effect, General Effect, Drum Major, Percussion, Colorguard, and Music. They took second place in Visual Effect, Percussion, and Drum Major and first in Music, General Effect, and Color Guard. They also placed first overall in their class of A (class sizes are determined by how many wind players there are in a band the more air instruments, the more A’s).

Amanda Boyles, co-leader of the clarinet section and a senior at Forbush, said, “While it wasn’t the absolute best we could perform, it was close to it. The amount of effort and pride put into the performance certainly showed.”

Once the band’s performance was over, they watched and enjoyed other bands’ performances, ranking from other A bands to AAAA bands. It was a great chance to meet and socialize with other people that share similar interests and experience other bands.

Cameron Elliott, the director of the Bush Band, concluded the day by telling his band students, “That was something for you to be proud of, but let’s not make it our best performance of the year. We can only go up.”

The performance not only boosted morale amongst band members, but also helped conquer that deadly fright of performing in front of countless people. Overall, it was a successful day and a fantastic way to start off the season.

Emily Post is a junior at Forbush High School.

From left, Jacob Brendle, Ben Genevie, Jake Huffman, Alesha Milholand, Danielle Barber, Angelica Icenhour, Amanda Boyles and Skyler Raines flaunt their awards won at the competition. Photo courtesy of Forbush High School