Forbush football’s new star kicker

The football game on Friday night gave the Forbush Falcons the little boost of confidence they needed. With the help of new senior kicker Josh Clark, the Falcons were able to defeat the Carver Yellowjackets 17-14.

Clark kicked a field goal at the end of the first half, which added to the Falcons’ lead, putting them far enough ahead that Carver’s second half surge wasn’t enough to even out the score. Clark is a captain on the Forbush men’s soccer team, who is undefeated, and has never played football before.

When asked about what it felt like to kick for the first time, Clark said, “It was very different because of the larger crowd of fans.” However, the rookie kicker liked the change. “It was very fun to be out on the field and to hit my first field goal,” he said.

The football team has an off week before it travels to Atkins on Oct. 6, but those interested can see Clark in action with the varsity soccer team on Sept. 27 at home against West Stokes.

Anna Kathryn Kilby is a senior at Forbush High School.