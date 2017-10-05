A great start to a groundbreaking season

The Forbush High School women’s tennis team has had an exceptional season so far. With just a few weeks into conference play, the Lady Falcons have already made an astounding impact.

Since 1975, there hasn’t been a women’s tennis conference tournament won by Forbush; the 2017 tennis season might just be the year to change that. With a 5-0 record in conference play and a 7-3 score overall, this has been the best tennis season for the Falcons since the early 1990s.

When asked how he felt about the tennis team being undefeated and about the possibility of winning conference, head coach Justin Vestal said, “It’s been a breakthrough season. We’ve been right on the edge of a big year over the past few seasons, but it’s all coming together this time around. All of the hard work these girls have put in during practice and the off-season is translating to some big team wins and we’re hoping for a strong finish down the stretch.”

So, will the Lady Falcons make history for the first time in over 40 years? Time will soon tell. They’ll have a challenging week ahead as they play two back-to-back matches against Surry Central, and one match against Mount Airy. They are keeping their eyes on the prize as they continue a season that will be one to remember.

Alyssa Southern is a junior at Forbush High School.

The FHS women’s tennis team poses after a well-earned victory. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_FHS-tennis-formatted.jpg The FHS women’s tennis team poses after a well-earned victory. Mollie Hennings | FHS