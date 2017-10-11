Elkin varsity football needs cohesion, effort

The Elkin varsity football team has room for improvement. The question is are they able and willing to improve this season? Although they have not gotten off to a great start, there are still games left to play and time to mold a winning team. While the football team works hard every day, they face harder competition.

Although he does not want to speculate as to how the season will end, Cory Rycroft, the assistant running back coordinator for the Elkin football team, said, “The team needs to act and play like a team.” Rycroft said the the team has improved from last year a lot but still has a long way to go to be a winning team.

Rycroft said, “The main flaw that I see in the team is a number of turnovers that they average a game.” One of his main improvement points of advice is to try and not have as many penalties during each game.

Nick Tomlin, the defensive coordinator for the Elkin football team, had similar views on the matter. On a scale of 1 to 10, he rated the team as a “five for the first half of the season.” He thinks the season is in the hands of the players, and they can decide if they want to win and be a polished, successful team. He also thought the team faced clear challenges, among them so far had been “injuries, team effort, and team cohesion.”

Tomlin said the team has potential for improvement if they work hard and give their all to practice to get better. Elkin varsity football faces a great deal of hard work for the rest of this season, but with greater team cohesion and effort, they can be champions.

Andrew Copeland, Tyler Holcomb, Brandon Cosby, Coleton Adams are English students at Elkin High School.

Hayden Brooks runs the ball through Starmount’s defense. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Varsity-Football-formatted.jpg Hayden Brooks runs the ball through Starmount’s defense. Andrew Copeland | EHS