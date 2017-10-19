FHS Junior Civitan lends a helping hand

As cold weather approaches, it is time for the Forbush Junior Civitan annual coat drive. Many people in the local community go every year without coats, having to brave the cold winter air. Junior Civitan members hope that by putting on a coat drive they can prevent this.

This special event takes place two times a year — once at the Forbush homecoming game and another at the Starmount vs. Forbush basketball game. Students volunteer to collect gently used coats that are donated by generous people as they enter the game. The club then hands over the coats to the local branch of the Salvation Army. Civitan members signed up last week to work shifts at the upcoming homecoming game.

Last year around 100 coats were collected. This year FHS Junior Civitan aims to collect even more. There is never too much giving when it comes to helping underprivileged people. When asked why this event is important to FHS Junior Civitan, Justin Vestal, the teacher in charge of this club, said, “Because we’re able to directly address a need in our community.”

The dedicated students involved in this club are constantly working to advance their community and make an impact on the world around them. Junior Civitan helps instill good morals into every single being that joins. It provides great opportunities that positively influence the hearts of the students involved. The coat drive is just a step in the direction of developing good citizens that will continue to benefit society as they grow older using the leadership characteristics they gained through Junior Civitan.

Sydney Dinkins is a senior at Forbush High School.

