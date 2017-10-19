The Bush blood drive

At the end of September, Forbush High School’s HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) Club hosted a blood drive for the American Red Cross. Forbush always hosts a blood drive in the fall, and they also host one in the spring.

This blood drive turned out to be a success. There were 173 donors, 48 of which were first-time donors. Forbush allows not only the outside community to donate, but also students who are 16 and older. This allows them to collect more pints of blood, resulting in more lives saved.

Blood drives benefit HOSA students by giving them experience and, more importantly, helps patients in need of blood, like the recent hurricane victims. On average, one pint of blood saves three lives.

Forbush collected 162 pints of blood, which adds up to be 486 live saving transfusions.

Although disasters, like Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, have been the focus of Red Cross in the past few months, people are in need of blood and blood components all of the time, in every season of the year. Because there is always such a huge need for blood, Forbush encourages everyone in the community to donate blood at its next blood drive in the spring scheduled for April 20, 2018.

Forbush HOSA extended a thank you to the local community for its support.

Miranda Bellanger is a member of Forbush High School Health Occupations Students of America Club.

Forbush High School PE teacher and coach Jeremy Helton gives blood under the watchful eye of Adrianna Sloan, HOSA advisor. Adrianna Sloan, left, HOSA advisor, keeps donors like Forbush High School school nurse Lynda Carter entertained while they donate blood.