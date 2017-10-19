Willowbrook takes a trip to the fair

On Oct. 3, two clubs — Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) and Junior Civitan — from Forbush High School had the privilege of assisting residents from Willowbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, located in Yadkinville, at the Dixie Classic Fair.

The students met the residents who were unable to walk at the fair and pushed them around the fair in their wheel chairs. Although the residents were unable to get on the rides, they enjoyed seeing all of the animals and admiring the creativity located in the buildings. From seeing the chickens and butterflies, to eating the famous fair food, the students and the residents had a blast.

The Willowbrook staff had chosen Senior Day to go to the fair, which proved to be very successful. It was not overly crowded and the lines for the events were not long. There were special deals for food as well, which the residents and students thought was awesome.

Overall, it was an amazing experience and everyone had a wonderful time. Forbush High School hopes to make this a future tradition.

Miranda Bellanger is a member of Forbush High School Health Occupations Students of America Club.

A few of the club members pose with their new friend, Rhonda from Willowbrook. Students who participated included Miranda Bellanger, Hannah Davis, Sophia Hayes, Abby Luna Alonzo, Haley Reinhardt, Olivia Reynolds, Carlie Silvers and Kailey Smithernam. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_willowbrook-fair-formatted.jpg A few of the club members pose with their new friend, Rhonda from Willowbrook. Students who participated included Miranda Bellanger, Hannah Davis, Sophia Hayes, Abby Luna Alonzo, Haley Reinhardt, Olivia Reynolds, Carlie Silvers and Kailey Smithernam. Submitted photo