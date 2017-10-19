Students help with disaster training

On Sept. 21, 19 students from Forbush High School HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) along with their advisor Adrianna Sloan participated in disaster training with the local Yadkin County Rescue Squad and North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The students served as victims of a bus accident. Students were able to participate in moulage and fake injuries to mimic a real-life incident. Students were also able to interact with local emergency personal from the Yadkin County Rescue Squad and Yadkin County Fire Department as well as AirCare, Critical Care Transport from Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Students who participated included Brisa Aguliar, Jasmin Alvarez, Kaitlyn Burton, Sierra Burton, Summer Burton, Ragan Cave, Sam Foster, Christina Galindes, Parkley Hennings, Katlyn Johnson, Abby Luna Alonzo, Maggie Moncus, Caroline Owens, Alma Pelagio-Cervantes, Karmen Perez, Lindsay Ray, Nicole Scott, Bethany Vestal and Sydney Wilcox.

