Students honored for hard work

Landon Baity, second from right, and Alyssa Byrd, second from left, are the 2017-2018 Morehead-Cain Scholarship nominees for Starmount High School. They are with Elbert Thomas, guidance counselor, and Andrew Maurer, college advisor.

Jacob Craver, center, has been accepted to attend the prestigious HOBY State Leadership Seminar. He is with Elbert Thomas, guidance counselor, and Andrew Maurer, college advisor.

Maggie Freed, second from right, and Mayson Foster, second from left, are the 2017-2018 Park Scholarship nominees for Starmount High School. They are with Elbert Thomas, guidance counselor, and Andrew Maurer, college advisor.