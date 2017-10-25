Posted on by

Students honored for hard work


Landon Baity, second from right, and Alyssa Byrd, second from left, are the 2017-2018 Morehead-Cain Scholarship nominees for Starmount High School. They are with Elbert Thomas, guidance counselor, and Andrew Maurer, college advisor.


Melanie Matthews | SHS

Jacob Craver, center, has been accepted to attend the prestigious HOBY State Leadership Seminar. He is with Elbert Thomas, guidance counselor, and Andrew Maurer, college advisor.


Melanie Matthews | SHS

Maggie Freed, second from right, and Mayson Foster, second from left, are the 2017-2018 Park Scholarship nominees for Starmount High School. They are with Elbert Thomas, guidance counselor, and Andrew Maurer, college advisor.


Melanie Matthews | SHS

