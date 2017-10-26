HOSA members learn about mental illness

EAST BEND — On Oct. 12, six students from Forbush High School HOSA attended District 7 HOSA Fall Leadership. Fall Leadership was held at Ashe County corn maze.

This year’s experience was a different style and a bit more informal, but still exciting. Students focused on teamwork and team building skills by navigating their way together through the corn maze. They also participated in activities such as pumpkin bowling, the potato cannon, and enjoyed the breathtaking scenery of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Together as a district, HOSA elected students from various schools to serve as the District 7 officers. The HOSA national service project for 2017-2018 is the National Alliance for Mental Illness or NAMI. Students attended a session regarding mental illness and stigmas.

They learned that a mental illness typically comes with a stigma. A stigma is a mark of disgrace that sets a person apart from others. Due to the nature of mental illness and how society views mental illness, it is commonly associated with a stigma.

HOSA students discussed ways to prevent stigmas and ways to help individuals who suffer with mental illness. Students completed hands-on activities to support mental illness.

Two volunteers for FHS HOSA participated in balloon popping and Popsicle eating. Both activities represented eliminating the stigmas associated with mental illness.

Angela Ellis, HOSA advisor of West Wilkes High School, presented information and statistics on mental illness and shared her personal testimony of her journey through healthcare.

HOSA members in attendance included Jacob Brendle, Hannah Davis, Cassandra Lopez, Maggie Moncus, Emily Post, and Kaliey Smitherman. HOSA advisor Adrianna Sloan RM, BSN also attended.

