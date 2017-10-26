Yadkin bike share would bring travel and fitness to the valley

BOONVILLE — Bike share programs allow people to pay small amounts in order to rent a bike for a certain time frame. This is very popular in a variety of places: the mountains for beautiful scenery, the beaches for mellow atmospheres, even a relaxing ride through the countryside. It is a program for families to get together and spend time with one another, or it allows for personal “me-time.”

A bike program in Yadkin County would be a great idea since downtown Yadkinville already hosts a bike lane. In the Hamptonville park area, bikers could experience the breathtaking view of the lake. Or even the Yadkin Community Park, behind the YMCA, serves as a great host for a bike route.

“I can just buy my own bike,” one student said, “there’s no physical benefit for me.” While the teen had a very good point, there were some other things to put into perspective. To buy a bike could be the best option for only some people.

Bikes range from $100 to $300, according to the style and features. Maybe a person would just want to rent a bike for a weekend exploring the Yadkin Valley or a family trip cruising around downtown on a sunny day. Whatever the reason, paying close to $200 per person to just ride a couple times a month seems a waste of money.

If not for the financial benefit of a bike share program, fitness is another factor as bike rides burn more calories than running or walking. It is also not hard on joints, preserving cartilage. There are so many pros to a bike share program in Yadkin County: quality time with the family, personal stress reliever, and even beneficial exercise for the body.

So we ask, think about all the benefits that our community might get out of this program and the environmental benefits of it also as less cars would be used on the roads during bike trips around the valley. From a new activity families can enjoy, to getting exercise or spending time with friends, this program could benefit our community.

Autumn Whitaker and Madisyn Hopkins are members of the Yadkin Virtual Academy of Journalism.