Is daylight savings necessary?

BOONVILLE — Daylight savings was a proposal of Benjamin Franklin. But we did not initiate time saving until 1918 in the United States. This process begins with the second Sunday in March when we set our clocks an hour ahead. The first Sunday in November is when we set our clocks an hour back.

Daylight savings was created to help farmers so that they would have more time for daylight to be able to work. Since we no longer a large farming economy as we did in in previous centuries when daylight savings started, some community members from the Yadkin Valley think that daylight savings time is useless now.

Julia Atkinson, a student at Wilkes Early College High School, had thoughts on this situation, stating, “I find it useless now a days since we are not a farm-based society anymore and the rest of the world does not practice it with us.”

A parent of a student at Starmount High believed that it was a great idea. “You get more daylight evening hours time in the winter months.”

Cindy Collins, who serves as a teacher in the community, said that she enjoyed experiencing the light during the evening. She felt that a person who has more daylight can do more things outside. However, the dark hours cause people to be more tired and have less energy.

Donny Fender, a student from East Wilkes High, said, “It messes with my sleeping habits, but it can also help with letting people have more hours of daylight throughout the day.”

Christopher Colbert, a student of SHS, said, “It helps with people with their energy bills.”

As a student myself, I feel that since we no longer have as many farming communities today in America, we no longer have use for this rule on our time.

Jenna Atkinson is a member of the Starmount High journalism club.