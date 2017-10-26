Fair rides, food, and FFA

BOONVILLE — Starmount High School’s Future Farmers of America took the yearly trip to the Dixie Classic Fair this past month. The purpose of this trip is to get a glimpse of the livestock judging competitions. This includes farm animals such as chickens, cows and sheep.

Every year the Dixie Classic Fair has these two or three big buildings that host the animals that are judged. Most people who visit the fair walk through these areas and don’t realize the farm animal competitions are taking place in the midst of other fair activities. People from all over come to the North Carolina Piedmont to display their livestock in order attain that coveted prize. They like to see whose animal is the healthiest and best-looking for the most part in these rounds of judging.

The fair also hosts competitions for growers and farmers of fruits and vegetables. This even includes a pumpkin and watermelon weigh off. There’s varying levels of fun activities to do at the Dixie Classic, and FFA promotes the livestock competitions as just one of them.

The festivities include rides galore and fair food with mouthwatering affects. Visitors walk around and smell everything from deep-fried Oreos, pizza, gyros, cooked corn, cookies and sweet candy apples. The Dixie Classic Fair is a place for family and friends from all around. This is a great place to make memories and have loads of fun, and FFA hopes to see everyone there next year, checking out the livestock contests.

Autumn Whitaker is a member of the Yadkin Virtual Academy of Journalism.

The Grandstand at the Dixie Classic Fair provides a great view of not only the main events in the evening, but the rides as well. Autumn Whitaker | SHS