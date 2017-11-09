On Sunday, people gathered at Deep Creek Friends Meeting Church to celebrate Jacob Brendle becoming an Eagle Scout. Brendle is a senior at Forbush High School and, as of yesterday, an Eagle Scout.

In scouts, being an Eagle Scout means a person has completed his Eagle Scout Project, which must be completed by the time the individual turns 18. For his project, Brendle hosted blood drives at his church through the Red Cross.

When asked what he learned through the experience, he said, “This experience has taught me so much. It has taught me many moral values and has allowed me to step up and challenge myself in many leadership roles. It has also given me the opportunity to inspire others. I have also learned many necessary skills that will help through life as well as outdoor skills that are just good to know.”

There were many people that helped with the project and it connected the church, the troop, and the community.

Emily Post is a junior at Forbush High School.

Jacob Brendle receives his Eagle pin from his mom, Angie Brendle, while his dad and troop leader stand by. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_eagle-scout-formatted.jpg Jacob Brendle receives his Eagle pin from his mom, Angie Brendle, while his dad and troop leader stand by. Photo courtesy of Kenny Davis