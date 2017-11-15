Yadkin Bots Championship competition held

On Nov. 7, the Yadkin BOTS LEGO Robotics league held its fourth annual championship at Forbush Middle School. Ten teams comprised of elementary and middle-schoolers from around the county met to determine the top program for 2017.

In the closest competition to date, the Forbush Elementary ForBOTS defended their title, narrowly edging out the Mechanical Cougars of Fall Creek.

The teams were scored on Core Values, Design, Project, and Robot Runs. Before the Robot Runs began, Yadtel CEO Mitzie Branon presented Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin with a check for $4,000, bringing Yadtel’s donation for the year to $9,000.

Students compete in Yadkin Bots Championship. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_robots_formatted.jpg Students compete in Yadkin Bots Championship. Submitted photo