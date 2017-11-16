FCCLA Paws for the Cause fundraiser held

Forbush FCCLA is continuously trying to find different ways to get involved in its community. For the past two weeks, the club has been putting on a fundraiser to raise money for the local animal shelter.

When asked why this fundraiser is important to FCCLA, club advisor Maggie Sizemore said, “Our former FCCLA president, Kristen Martin, came up with the idea last year as a service project. She felt like we needed to help out the animals at the Yadkin County Animal Shelter since animals are often overlooked. We wanted to continue this project in order to help out the cats and dogs at the shelter.”

The club used plastic water bottles, that they cut, to collect the money. The first period that collected the most money received a reward. Since the fundraiser carried on for two weeks, there were two winning classes. The first week’s winner was Adrianna Sloan’s first period who were rewarded with Bojangle’s biscuits. Stephanie Beuter’s first period won the second week and was rewarded with an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast provided by club advisor, Michelle Saddler.

The $525 raised this year will go towards cat towers and pet carriers.

This is just the beginning for FCCLA this year, the club is now searching for the next way to get involved. This club teaches its members the importance of constantly trying to better the world around us through big and small things that have great impacts. Being apart of FCCLA means you have to have open hearts and eyes. Members have to indicate the needs in their community and be willing to give back. It is clear that this year’s group has these significant qualities.

FHS FCCLA is persistent in reaching goals and continuing to set new and even better ones as the year goes on. They are determined to help the community in every way possible.

Sydney Dinkins is a senior at Forbush High School.

The collection bottles created by FCCLA club members. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_paws-formatted.jpg The collection bottles created by FCCLA club members. Submitted photo