Forbush High School theater presents ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’

This fall, the Forbush High School theater classes and club put on the play, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

There were several performances: one Thursday morning for the high-school students, one Friday morning for elementary students and performances after school on Friday and Saturday evening.

The play took months of preparation, both during and after school; all the theater classes took part in it. First and fourth period performed while second period created the sets for Wonderland, Alice’s home and the costumes.

When asked how she thought the production went, Jamie Campbell, the theater teacher at Forbush High School, responded enthusiastically, saying, “I think it went wonderful. The actors/actresses had excellent energy and the crowd responded as they should have- understanding the jokes and laughing at them.”

Campbell has an encouraging outlook on the musical for the spring, “The kids always do wonderful, we have very hard-working and dedicated students, which is wonderful because it’s the students that make the program.”

Emily Post is a junior at Forbush High School.