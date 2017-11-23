Forbush HOSA team goes to district competition

On Nov. 18, the Forbush High School HOSA team brought its A game, using skills they have been developing since early October. Multiple students went to Mount Airy High School to participate in the District Competition, and when they went home, there was success to go around.

In the event of Career Health Display, all the teams that competed took places. Brisa Aguliar and Miranda Bellanger took third, Kayden East and Natalie Doub took second, and Kailey Smitherman and Sophia Haynes took first place.

In HOSA Bowl, Oliver Arazte, Ansleigh Reid, Ashley Arroyo and Abby Luna took fifth, while the other team consisting of Hannah Bledsoe, Jasmine Alverez, and Amisha Long made it to the second round. There were also several acknowledge test finalists: Madison Carter and Hannah Davis were in the top 10 for Sports Medicine, and Katlyn Johnson took second place for Human Growth and Development.

In Extemporaneous Poster making, Grecia Navarro took sixth and Monserrat Andrade took fourth; for Extemporaneous Writing, Laura Wyrick got fourth place and Olivia Reynolds got third. In Health Career Photography, Katey Williams got fourth place and Alma Pelagio took third place.

For Job Seeking Skills, Olivia Murphy won third place; Miah Smitherman made it to the top 10 for Nursing Assistant and Morgan Poindexter won second. In the event of Prepared Speaking, Karmen Perez took fifth place and Emily Post took first.

Adrianna Sloan, the teacher who orchestrates the HOSA Organization (but not without the help of Lynda Carter, the school nurse), was very proud of all the students that competed and is extremely excited about State Competition that will be held in March.

Emily Post is a junior at Forbush High School.

Forbush High School HOSA members pray before taking off for the competition. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_hosa-prayer-formatted.jpg Forbush High School HOSA members pray before taking off for the competition. Emily Post | FHS