Holiday favorites: pie, stuffing, and fish?

Everyone knows what holiday is coming up, but do we ever consider what Starmount, as a collective whole, thinks are our favorite foods for Thanksgiving? I know that for me, nothing beats grandma’s pecan pie or the way that my cousin has to bring a chocolate pound cake. (Yes, Jeff, I’m talking about you). Looking into the traditions and favorites of Starmount, I came to some great conclusions.

In a survey, students were asked about their favorite entree: ham, turkey, even fish? I found that 60 percent of people prefer turkey and 28 percent enjoy ham. Twelve percent of students said that they prefer the non-traditional dish.

The biggest task of the survey results was figuring out everyone’s favorite sides. The top three side dishes that were preferred were mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, and yeast rolls (Go carbs!). Green beans and creamed corn came in next, so we can establish that we will be enjoying the holiday with these hearty and filling foods.

I had to ask the crucial question, however. Dressing or stuffing? There is a difference. Dressing is more of a cakey-like texture, and you have to cut it to eat it, whereas stuffing is that loose texture of breadcrumbs, possibly cooked in the turkey. Fifty-five percent said they prefer stuffing, yet only 20 percent of surveyed students said that they like dressing. Twenty-five percent said they didn’t even like either one of those options.

My favorite question came last, and that was the dessert portion. The top three pies were pumpkin, apple and pecan. The other two options were pretty good though since they were pound cake/angel food cake and pumpkin roll. At least we are keeping some kind of tradition with really good desserts.

Overall, I have determined by the survey that if Starmount had a Thanksgiving, no matter traditional or eccentric, our food preferences would lead to a banquet of food and a thankful time for friendship.

Gracee Shore is a student at Starmount High School.

Pumpkin pie was one of the top three desserts preferred by Starmount High School students. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_pumpkin-pie-formatted.jpeg Pumpkin pie was one of the top three desserts preferred by Starmount High School students. Photo courtesy of Pexel