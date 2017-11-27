Coloring our education

Every student and staff member is unique, especially in a high school setting, like Starmount. What if you could walk onto our campus and see all the distinct personalities of the Starmount Rams? A community member can do just that if we are allowed to customize our parking spaces.

Multiple school rivals around us participate in this school activity, and it brightens up the school scenery with vivid colors. It would bring out the individuality of our students. The last couple years our school spirit here at Starmount has not been as vivid as it has been in the past. The concept of decorating parking spaces could bring our students together, embracing the true Ram in us all.

We could make this a fundraiser for things like prom, homecoming, yearly upgrades to our school. It can sound silly to pay extra to paint a parking spot, but we should think of the results that the student council and other clubs or functions could get from that little bit of extra money.

West Orange High School in Florida and James Bowie High School in Texas both tried this out, and some of their students were noticed by nearby art schools. This opened career opportunities for some of their students. Maybe it could do the same for Starmount.

Abbey Johnson, one of our fellow Rams, said, “I think we should be able to customize our parking spots because it will make our school look unique, and it would be a lot of fun.”

She was asked if she would be willing to pay a little extra money to do so. She responded, “Yes, I would! The maximum I would pay is $20, though.“

Our high school life is something we will all cherish and have many memories from. Since we don’t have homecoming floats or parades to let out our creativity, wouldn’t it at least be nice to make it a little more colorful on campus? As Pablo Picasso said, “The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls.” Rather than a dusty, old parking lot, let’s bring the Ram House back to life with our vivid personalities and parking spots.

Autumn Whitaker is a member of the SHS journalism club and a student of the Yadkin Virtual Academy of Journalism.