Writing contest brings out chilling suspense

The ghost story contest at Starmount High is a writing contest that has become an annual tradition, created and hosted by one of the English teachers, Jaclyn Hughes. The contest regulations call for a story that is supposed to be at least a page long. The people who participate are always very creative and want to show their creativity off in their own spooky stories, and although it’s a contest, in the end, everyone who participated gets invited to Mrs. Hughes’s party!

So how did some of these participants feel about the spooky story contest?

“Well, overall, it was pretty fun, and I personally had a good time with being able to show my creativity. The only thing I have a problem with was the page range and having to start the story off with a certain sentence,” said Kadon Renegar ,who won third place.

Second place went to Emily Parker, while Emma Ashley, a junior, earned first place with her suspenseful story. The element of watchful eyes, strange silence, and threatening hands created a chilling tone in her work.

After the submissions were gathered and the party commenced for those involved, it can be agreed that the contest and party serve as a great way to meet new people who are just as creative and imaginative, bonding new friendships in the process.

Laura Martinez said, “I thought it was an awesome way to let everyone be celebrated for creative efforts.”

Next year, organizers hope many more SHS students will take the time to write a spooky story!

Hannah Kaufman is a senior member of the Yadkin Virtual Academy of Journalism.

Writing contest winners are, from left, Kadon Renegar, third; Emma Ashley, first place; and Emily Parker, second. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Winner-Kadon-Renegar-3rd-left-Emily-Parker-2nd-right-and-Emma-Ashley-1st-place-middle-formatted.jpg Writing contest winners are, from left, Kadon Renegar, third; Emma Ashley, first place; and Emily Parker, second. SHS Yearbook staff