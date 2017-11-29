Grant awards from Surry-Yadkin EMC make days bright for local teachers

DOBSON — Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation is honoring teachers and celebrating innovation in the classroom this month by awarding 10 Bright Ideas education grants to local educators.

“We’re thrilled to award Bright Ideas grants to these exceptional teachers,” said Adam Martin, manager of public relations for Surry-Yadkin EMC. “Their creative projects will no doubt help students reach their full potential and spark higher interest in learning for years to come.”

Bright Ideas education grants, sponsored by Surry-Yadkin EMC and North Carolina’s electric cooperatives, are available to teachers for innovative, hands-on, classroom projects that may not otherwise be funded.

“Surry-Yadkin EMC is committed to bettering the communities we serve, and we believe there is no better way than through the education of our youth,” Martin said. Statewide, the electric co-ops are expected to award more than $600,000 in Bright Ideas grant funding to educators this school year.

Since the Bright Ideas grant program began in 1994, Surry-Yadkin EMC has contributed more than $140,000 to local teachers, and North Carolina’s Touchstone Energy cooperatives collectively have awarded more than $10.9 million to teachers across the state. The Bright Ideas program has reached more than 2.1 million North Carolina students and sponsored more 10,400 projects in all subjects including math, reading, science and technology, history, music and the arts.

Bright Ideas grant applications are collected each year through late-September, and winning proposals are selected in a competitive evaluation process by a panel of judges. The application process will reopen for interested teachers in April 2018.

To find out more information about the Bright Ideas grant program, visit syemc.com or the Bright Ideas website at www.ncbrightideas.com. Follow Bright Ideas Education on Facebook (@NCBrightIdeas), or search #NCBrightIdeas on Twitter for the latest news.

Teachers and students celebrate the Bright Ideas grant. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Bright_Ideas_SYEMC_formatted.jpg Teachers and students celebrate the Bright Ideas grant. Submitted photo