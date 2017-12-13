Grants available through CenturyLink Teachers and Technology Grant Program

Educators in North Carolina have the opportunity to apply for a grant funded by CenturyLink’s Clarke M. Williams. The Teachers and Technology program provides classroom grants to help fund projects that advance student success through innovative use of technology.

Full-time private and public school teachers are eligible, but only schools in CenturyLink’s residential service areas may apply.

Applications will be accepted Oct. 1, 2017 through Jan. 12, 2018 (midnight) via the online registration portal: http://www.centurylink.com/teachersandtechnology.

Grant winners will be announced between April 1 and May 15, 2018. Grant awards range from $500 to $5,000.

Schools do not have to be a CenturyLink customer to apply, but must be located in a CenturyLink service area where CenturyLink provides residential phone service. If you are not sure if your school is in a CenturyLink residential service area; visit www.centurylink.com and click on “Check for Deals at my Home” in the upper right corner. Enter school address to verify if CenturyLink services are provided there.