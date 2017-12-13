Starmount FFA students compete in Raleigh

The Starmount FFA livestock team recently competed in Raleigh at the State Future Farmers of America livestock evaluation event.

Each team evaluates six class of animals including breeding cattle, market cattle, breeding sheep, market sheep or lambs, market swine and breeding swine. They must also defend the reasoning behind their evaluations to a panel of judges.

This was the largest livestock judging event in state history with more than 80 teams and over 600 individual contestants. The team members are Denver Cook, Hunter Butcher, Dakota Casstevens and Macie Hutchens.