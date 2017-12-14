Junior Civitan hosts annual coat drive

The Forbush High School Junior Civitan Club is hosting its annual coat drive for the second year in a row. It’s becoming a tradition for people all around the county to bring in their gently used coats to the annual Forbush vs. Starmount basketball game.

For those who missed the game and didn’t have a chance to bring in jackets, don’t worry. Coats are still being brought to Forbush High until Dec. 22 to help those in need. So far, the Junior Civitan Club has received 85 coats, very close to its goal of 125. The club is needing people in the community to donate coats to reach its goal.

The great thing about giving coats to Junior Civitan is that the donation stays in Yadkin County. The coats people donate won’t be sent off to another part of the state. In partnership with the Salvation Army, the club is giving coats to children in need all throughout the county. This way, students can help out their community close to home.

Justin Vestal, one of the head advisors of the Forbush Junior Civitan Club, said about the coat drive’s impact, “The coat drive is a great way for us to give back to the community and reach people beyond our school campus.”

So, please search through the closets, looking for coats no longer in use. Drop them off at the main office at Forbush High and label the bags for the coat drive. Help the club reach its goal of 125 coats before Dec. 22.

Alyssa Southern is a junior at Forbush High School.

Junior Civitan members volunteer at the coat drive. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_coats-formatted.jpg Junior Civitan members volunteer at the coat drive. Abby Davis | FHS