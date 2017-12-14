FHS goes to Wonderland in most recent theater production

On Nov. 16, the theater students at Forbush High School put on a play during first period for the rest of the school to come enjoy. They performed “Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland” that brought to life the story of a girl named Alice who falls into a rabbit hole and meets many unusual characters that help her find her way back home.

This production had a unique twist because there were two casts, one for each performance. The first cast was from Jamie Campbell’s first period, and the other from her fourth.

“The reactions I get from the crowd, and the love I have for theater, makes me hope others can also appreciate theater as much as I do,” said Jamie Vestal, who played Alice, the lead female role on opening night.

The theater students put a lot of long hours after school, and on their own time to learn their lines in time.

“My favorite part of performing was when we got the chance to perform for the elementary school students. You could see it on their face they were having a blast, and I hope someday when they reach high school, they will decide to join theater,” said Garrett Wood, a senior who has been in theater his entire high school career.

The thrill of performing is like no other. They love it so much they don’t stop after the curtain closes. A lot of the kids also take part in plays at the Yadkin Arts Council located in downtown Yadkinville where they perform on a bigger stage.

Make sure to stay updated with these talented students.

Jesse Keaton is a sophomore at Forbush High School.

The performers gather together to take a group picture in costume. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_theater-2-formatted.jpg The performers gather together to take a group picture in costume. Jesse Keaton | FHS The students take a goofy picture reflecting their characters. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_theater-1-formatted.jpg The students take a goofy picture reflecting their characters. Jesse Keaton | FHS