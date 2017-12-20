SCC medical assisting grads recognized by WFBMC

DOBSON — Two graduates of Surry Community College’s Medical Assisting program were recently recognized by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (WFBMC) as 2017 Medical Assistant Excellence Award recipients.

Ana Jessica Nunez-Manaujano and Maria Villicana both graduated from Surry’s Medical Assisting program in May 2016 and began working within the WFBCS system at Brenner Children’s Hospital and the Comprehensive Cancer Center respectively. They were recognized for their commitment to excellence, innovation, compassion, integrity, caring and collegiality within their practice areas.

Surry Community College’s Medical Assisting program began in 2005 and has since graduated 166 multi-skilled healthcare professionals qualified to perform administrative, clinical, and laboratory procedures. Upon completion of the program, graduates are eligible to sit for the American Association of Medical Assistants’ (AAMA) Certification Examination to receive certification to practice as a Certified Medical Assistant.

Surry’s Medical Assisting Associate in Applied Science degree program serves to prepare competent entry-level medical assistants in the cognitive, psychomotor, and affective learning domains. Employment opportunities include physicians’ offices, health maintenance organizations, health departments, and hospitals with an average yearly salary in North Carolina of $30,910, according to onetonline.org.

For more information on SCC’s Medical Assisting program, contact Director of Medical Assisting Carol Roberts at 336-386-3390 or robertscd@surry.edu. Follow the program on Facebook @SurryMedicalAssisting.

Surry Community College Medical Assisting graduates Ana Jessica Nunez-Manaujano, left, and Maria Villicana are recently recognized by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center as 2017 Medical Assistant Excellence Award Recipients. Submitted photo