SCC nurse aide students celebrate completion of classes

DOBSON — Surry Community College Nurse Aide students have completed recent classes in December.

SCC offers Nurse Aide Level I and II certification courses throughout the year.

The Nurse Aide I or Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) I class is a 192-hour course that prepares students to provide personal care and perform basic nursing skills for the elderly and other adults. Upon successful completion of the CNA I and the requisite certification exam, students will be listed on the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation Nurse Aide I Registry and may seek employment in a variety of healthcare settings.

The 192-hour Nurse Aide II or CNA II course prepares students to perform more complex skills for patients or residents. Those skills are approved by the North Carolina Board of Nursing, and upon satisfactory completion of the course, students will be listed with the North Carolina Board of Nursing. In order to enroll in the Nurse Aide II course, one must have a high school diploma or High School Equivalency (HSE) diploma, current American Heart Association Healthcare Provider CPR certification, and a current North Carolina Nurse Aide I credential.

Registration is open for several Nurse Aide I and II classes at SCC starting in January and February. The cost of enrollment for either course is $183 plus $45 for a urine drug screening and criminal background check, $16 for malpractice insurance, and $3 for student insurance. Out-of-state residents are required to pay an additional $10 fee, and all fees are subject to change. The cost does not include the fee required for the CNA I certification exam.

New students must register in person by coming to J-120 in the Corporate and Continuing Education office on Surry’s campus at 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Current or returning Surry students may register online at www.surry.edu. For more information on upcoming classes, contact Margie Collins at 336-386-3423 or collinsmh@surry.edu. Information about Surry’s Allied Health programs can be found on Facebook @SurryAlliedHealth.

Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I class instructed by Patty Brown, RN, BSN at The Elkin Center concluded Dec. 4. They are, from left, front row, Brianna Prevette of Roaring River, Sally Hurt of Boonville, Kayla Bryant of Thurmond, April Millaway of Hamptonville; back row, Breana Ring of Mocksville, Savannah Parks of Hamptonville, Rebecca Hutchens of Elkin, Elizabeth White of Elkin and Crystal Harris of Mount Airy. Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I class instructed by Randa Combs, RN at The Yadkin Center concluded Dec. 4. They are, from left, front row, Angel Raines of East Bend, Summer Burton of East Bend, Nicole Davis of King, Jessica Hillard of Boonville, Sierra Burton of East Bend; back row, Jennie Turner of Hamptonville, Christopher Sanchez of East Bend, Maklyn Walker of Hamptonville, Nathan Taylor of East Bend, Angelica Almaraz of Yadkinville, Tina Gammons of Mount Airy, Kathy Burton of East Bend and Jean Kelly of Yadkinville. Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I class instructed by Martha Bennett, RN, BSN at The Pilot Center concluded Dec. 7. They are, from left, front row, Alexandra Nichols of Mount Airy, Ava Key of Dobson, Dami Johnson of Pilot Mountain, Tiffany Epperson of Pinnacle; second row, Jake Phillips of Mount Airy, Kellie Miller of Mount Airy, Sydney Linnens of Germanton, Bailey Thomas of Mount Airy; back row, Paula Westmoreland of Mount Airy, Madison Jones of Mount Airy, Abigail Cave of King, Krystal Thomas of Rural Hall and Camille Hall of Pilot Mountain. Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I class instructed by Pansy White, RN on Surry's campus in Dobson concluded Dec. 12. They are, from left, front row, Abby Thompson of Mount Airy, Leah Todd of Mount Airy, Kayla Benitez of Dobson, Brittany Brown of Boonville; back row, Kipp Casstevens of Mount Airy, Sydney Gillespie of Lawsonville, Lexi Eads of Mount Airy and Heather Byrd of Elkin.

Surry Community College's Nurse Aide II class instructed by Mary Holt, RN on Surry's campus in Dobson concluded Dec. 12. They are, from left, Robella Lambert of Mount Airy, Aimee Prevette of Moravian Falls, Erika Macias of Elkin, Shane Herko of Hamptonville, Samantha Smith of State Road, Tiffany Hiatt of Mount Airy, Naomi Foster of Jonesville and Meagan Holbrook of Elkin.

Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I class instructed by Pansy White, RN at The Pilot Center concluded Dec. 13. They are, from left, front row, Kayla White of Pinnacle, Caleigh Nagel of Pilot Mountain, Chloe Willard of Siloam, Bethany Hunter of Pilot Mountain, Hannah Wood of East Bend; back row, Chyanne Fresch of Pinnacle, Tabitha Gosnell of Pilot Mountain, Sarah Marion of Pinnacle, Kaitlyn Russell of Mount Airy and Diana Ledezma of Mount Airy.