Boonville Elementary School

Third Grade

Rosanna Laws’ class

Christmas is important to me because that was the day that Jesus Christ was born. Also, three days before Christmas my family and I will decorate our house. Our presents are super fun to play with. Two years ago, my brother and I got a four-wheeler. Without Christmas, the future would be different and Heaven would not exist.

Kayden J.

Christmas is about Jesus’ birthday.

Aniyah T.

Christmas means celebrating the birth of Jesus. It is about saying the prayer at breakfast, lunch and dinner. Santa comes on the roof and brings lots of presents. I love to decorate the Christmas tree. That’s what Christmas means to me.

Reid F.

At Christmas time, you get snow and Christmas presents. You decorate the tree and put lights outside on our house. My family has inflatables we put in the yard. We also put a train around the Christmas tree.

Joseph M.

Christmas to me is about Jesus. It is about time with family. giving presents, decorating your house and waiting on Santa Claus.

Christian M.

Christmas is important to me because it is the day that Jesus was born. On Christmas, we celebrate. It’s really fun. We gather around the tree and open presents. Then we eat chicken, lots and lots of chicken. I hope that it snows so I can play in it on Christmas. . That’s what Christmas means to me.

Haidyn D.

Christmas means the birth of the Lord Jesus.

Eder G.

Christmas means to me is that I get to spend time with my family and friends. One of the best things about Christmas is the story of Jesus. I especially like that story.

Maddy M.

Jesus was born on Christmas and is the one who made Christmas. Santa gives us presents or gifts…same thing. I love Christmas and that is what Christmas is about to me.

Tommy W.

Christmas means to me is presents and decorating and putting lights on the Christmas tree. We bake cookies and leave out milk for Santa and apples and carrots for the reindeer. I love having fun with my grandmom, grandmom, uncle and aunt. I hope I can play in the white snow.

Joshua A.

Christmas is about Jesus Christ our Lord. Mary laid him in the manger because there was no room for him in the Inn. Christmas is not all about presents, kids. You also get to spend time with family and friends. Christmas plays celebrate the Lord Jesus’ Birthday.

Chloe B.

Christmas is time that we celebrate Jesus. Also, I love when Santa comes and leaves us presents. My family loves to decorate and spend time together.

Jaxon R.

What Christmas really means to me is the birth of Jesus Christ.

Carter A.

Christmas is the best time of the year. We celebrate Christmas because it is when the Lord was born. Christmas means everything to me because I can go to heaven one day.

Wyatt C.

Christmas is when Jesus was born to Mary and Joseph. It is about giving presents to those that don’t have much stuff. It is about spending time with the ones you love and having fun. It is about being thankful that you have presents, watching Chirstmas movies and drinking hot chocolate. It is about decorating the Christmas tree and house.

Rachael B.

Here is what Christmas means to me. Christmas means celebrating Jesus’ birthday. It is not all about Santa even though it is alot of fun opening presents. My family puts three things on their list because baby Jesus got three things from the wisemen, silver, gold and myrrh. I love the true spirit of Christmas! Christmas is so fun.

Madelyn B.

Christmas means alot to me. Christmas is not just about the presents, Christmas is about Jesus’ birth. When we have Christmas we always have presents. I do not get very much but it is enough for me. You do not need to have lots presents for Christmas to be happy.

Grace G.

Christmas is about Jesus’ birth. It is also a time for presents and getting together with family and friends.

Silas B.

Christmas is important to me because it is Jesus’ birthday. One way that we celebrate his birthday is we decorate for the special day.

Abby G.

Christmas means alot to me. It was when Jesus was born. You also get presents from Santa. You also get to spend time with your family and get the presents you wanted.

Ethan H.