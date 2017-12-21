SCC Machining Club buys five children Christmas gifts

DOBSON — The Surry Community College Machining Club is making Christmas a little brighter for five area children.

The club is composed of students pursuing curriculum studies in Computer-Integrated Machining. Students in the club participate in industry-related field trips and often host fundraisers and give donations to help those in need in the community; this holiday season was no different as the members chose to use club funds to sponsor five kids on the college’s Angel Tree. SCC’s Angel Tree exists to assist students with children who face a financial burden during the holiday season.

The Computer-Integrated Machining curriculum prepares students with the analytical, creative and innovative skills necessary to take a production idea from an initial concept through design, development and production, resulting in a finished product. Coursework may include manual machining, computer applications, engineering design, Computer-Aided Drafting (CAD), Computer-Aided Machining (CAM), blueprint interpretation, advanced Computerized Numeric Control (CNC) equipment, basic and advanced machining operations, precision measurement and high-speed multi-axis machining.

Graduates should qualify for employment as machining technicians in high-tech manufacturing, rapid-prototyping and rapid-manufacturing industries, specialty machine shops, fabrication industries, and high-tech or emerging industries such as aerospace, aviation, medical, and renewable energy, and to sit for machining certification examinations. A machinist’s average pay is around $40,000 annually for those just beginning their careers.

Both a degree and diploma are offered in the Computer-Integrated Machining program at Surry Community College along with certificates in Manual Machining and CNC Machining. High school juniors and seniors can take Machining classes tuition-free through the Career & College Promise dual enrollment program. For additional information contact Student Services at 336-386-3264 or Surry’s Lead Machining Instructor Corey Easter at -336-386-3219 or eastertc@surry.edu. Follow the Machining program on Facebook @surrymachining.

Surry Community College's Machining Club sponsored five children on the college's Angel Tree to provide gifts for those less fortunate during the holiday season. Club members display their purchases, from left, Aaron Dudley of East Bend, Austin Collins of Pilot Mountain, Jacob Cavanaugh of Mount Airy, Zeke Benge of Mount Airy, Austin Dillon of Westfield, Johnny De Santiago of Elkin, Brett Lons of Pilot Mountain, Jared Stanley of Lowgap, Alex Sams of Westfield, Landon Holmes of Mount Airy, Michael Fain of Pinnacle, Dakota Mills of Dobson, Gates Shore of Mount Airy, Evan Tonneson of Mount Airy and Eric Carrasco of Mount Airy. Submitted photo