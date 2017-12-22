Computer, technology classes starting in January in Surry, Yadkin counties

DOBSON — Several computer and technology classes will be starting soon at various Surry Community College locations throughout Surry and Yadkin counties.

Computer Skills Basics – Windows 10 will be offered in two sessions in January at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy. Students can choose to attend Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 8 through March 5 or Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 9 through March 1; both classes will be held from 9 a.m. to noon.

The course is designed to be hands-on and user friendly for anyone who may have limited computer skills. Topics include basic computer terms, how to use the Windows controls, and file management while developing a moderate comfort level of basic computer skills. Students will be shown how to work with files, create new documents, how to save and rename documents, and how to work with text to include editing, typing, inserting, highlighting and deleting text. Students will also be introduced to Windows newest operating system, Windows 10. The goal of the course is to show students how to do all of this with the least amount of strain and frustration. The course begins with basic computer exercises that allow you to practice what you’ve learned. Handouts will be provided to each student.

Computer Skills for Seniors will be offered in four sessions in January. Students can meet on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 8 through March 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Elkin Center, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin or at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy. Students may also meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 9 through March 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain or from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. The class, specifically designed to be hands-on and user friendly for senior citizens, includes instruction on topics like computer basics, how to copy and paste, using spreadsheets, and internet skills.

Microsoft Excel 2016 will be offered in four sessions in January. Students can attend class on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 8 through March 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain or at The Elkin Center, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin. The class will also be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 9 through March 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Pilot Center and at The Elkin Center, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin. The course is appropriate for beginning Excel students or those who need to update their Excel skills for today’s job market.

For questions and registration for any of these classes, contact Susan Ratcliff at 336-386-3309 or ratcliffs@surry.edu.