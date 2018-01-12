Virtual reality comes to Yadkin Early College

Yadkin Early College students now have virtual access to the world. The early college has been awarded a $4,400 grant by The Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) to purchase a Google Expedition Virtual Reality kit.

The virtual devices bring learning to life. Students will explore ocean depths, swim with and learn about the creatures and organisms that make up the vastness of the ocean, and travel to Machu Picchu in Peru. Students also will be able to explore ancient places and see historic sites without ever leaving Yadkin County. Virtual learning will allow students to reach out and touch a dolphin, hide in the trenches while dodging bullets during WWI, and explore a three-dimensional beating heart in order to learn how the human body works.

According to Wells Fargo Piedmont Triad Principal of the Year Tracy Kimmer, “We strive to personalize learning for each student; the virtual kits will expose our students to learning that we could not offer otherwise.”

Yadkin Early College has 224 students. Currently recognized as a top-performing school by U.S. News and World Report, the early college has graduated 100 percent of its students for four consecutive years.

Edgar Zamora, Kristy Fowler, Blake Johnson and Michael Groce, teachers at Yadkin Early College High School, accept a grant award.