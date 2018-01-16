Fall 2017 president’s list and dean’s list recipients announced

BANNER ELK — Of the 921 students enrolled in the fall 2017 semester at Lees-McRae College, 475 students — over half of enrolled students at the college — finished with academic honors, landing on either the President’s or Dean’s lists.

Of those who received honors, 138 landed on the president’s list and another 337 on the dean’s list. The totals also include students enrolled online.

For a student to be considered for the president’s list, they must be enrolled full-time, receive a course grade no lower than a “C,” but must either achieve or maintain a 4.0 GPA.

Dean’s list students must also be full-time, earn no lower than a “C” course grade and either achieve or maintain a semester GPA of 3.5 or above.

The end of the semester also brings with it a new graduating class with a total of 68 students completing their degrees.

Local students honored on president’s list are Samantha Cox of Dobson; Amanda Eiswald of Elkin; Olivia Greene of Yadkinville; Laken Haynes of Hamptonville; Kayla Holleman of Jonesville; Laura Holloway of State Road; Shannon Jeune of Yadkinville; Ashley Johnson of Yadkinville; Holly Mason of Elkin; and Millie Salmons of Yadkinville.

Dean’s list honorees from the area are Haley Casstevens of Jonesville; Katherine Chipman of Boonville; Samantha Cox of Dobson; Amanda Eiswald of Elkin; Olivia Greene of Yadkinville; Laken Haynes of Hamptonville; Kayla Holleman of Jonesville;Laura Holloway of State Road; Shannon Jeune of Yadkinville; Ashley Johnson of Yadkinville; Madaline Jones of East Bend; Kaitlin Kidd of Dobson; Holly Mason of Elkin; Hailey Patton of State Road; Millie Salmons of Yadkinville; Karie Whitaker of Boonville; and Zachary Wilmoth of Dobson.