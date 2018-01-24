UT Martin names Yadkin County student to fall semester Chancellor’s honor roll

MARTIN, Tenn. — The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at martin have been honored with publication of the fall 2017 chancellor’s honor rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.

Among those recognized, with high honors, is William C. McCraw of East Bend.

to be eligible for chancellor’s honor roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade-point average based on a 4.0 scale. students can make the chancellor’s honor roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).

