Schools celebrate Career and Technical Education Month

This month, Yadkin County Schools is celebrating Career and Technical Education. Career and Technical Education (CTE), is a program that supports student’s hands on learning in construction, electronics, business, health sciences, automotive, engineering, masonry, foods, agriculture and marketing while in high school.

CTE can benefit all students with the following:

• Certifications in areas of Microsoft, Adobe, CPR, ServSafe and NCCER, etc…

• Skills to be more successful in college

• A head start with work based learning/internships

• Skills to pay for college expenses

• Tuition free courses at local community college that lead tocertifications or associate degrees.

• To join a Student Organization (DECA, FBLA HOSA, FCCLA, and SkillsUSA) that supports employable skills, civic engagement and motivation

“CTE works to ensure students are college and career ready so join me in supporting our CTE program in the month of February. Thank a Career and Technical Education Teacher at your local high school,” said Kathy Hughes, career and technical education/technology director of Yadkin County Schools.