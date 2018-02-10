Boonville Elementary School recognized at the Piedmont Triad Education Consortium Signature School Awards

BOONVILLE — At its annual meeting on Dec. 8, 2017, the Piedmont Triad Education Consortium honored Signature Schools that have demonstrated significant improvement in the last 12 months.

Two Signature Schools were nominated from each of the following districts: Alamance, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, and Winston Salem/Forsyth schools. One Signature School was nominated from each of these districts: Asheboro, Caswell, Chatham, Davie, Lexington, Mount Airy, Stokes, Surry, Thomasville, and Yadkin.

Some qualities that should apply to the nominated schools include:

• A school that has implemented innovative practices to increase the academic achievement of all students.

• A school that has documented increases in measurable outcomes. Examples-test data, lower

dropout rate, lower incidences of rule infractions, etc.

• A school in which positive change is not merely affecting one classroom or grade level, but is widespread (systemic) throughout the school.

• A school in which students and staff want to come to school and often work beyond established school hours.

• A school in which the overall quality of teaching has continued to improve as measured by observations, peer evaluations, student feedback, parent comments, etc.

• A school that has successfully engaged the support of parents and the community to accomplish the school’s goals.

Boonville Elementary School was nominated as the Signature School for Yadkin County Schools. Boonville Elementary was chosen because they have very solid student academic achievement.

Additionally, they work with all students on setting goals for themselves and by the time students leave Boonville they will have visited several college campuses during their time there and they really focus on making students aware that any of them can attend a two or four year college or university.

Principal Annette Johnson and her staff work hard to establish a positive learning environment for Boonville students.